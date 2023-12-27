A Guide to The Spa at Séc-he in Palm Springs

The gift the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has given to the community and beyond in the form of The Spa at Séc-he is one to be unwrapped, appreciated, and experienced again and again.

Beautifully set on the sacred site of the Tribe’s sacred Hot Mineral Spring in downtown Palm Springs, the luxurious, state-of-the-art Spa shares the healing water that has been a sustaining resource for thousands of years and a draw to the city for well over a century.

Since The Spa at Séc-he opened in April 2023, guests have stepped through its doors with elated anticipation that’s quickly replaced by a sense of awe and wonder. Dazzling glass-tile mosaics, organic architecture, and natural stone articulate the Cahuilla story while amenities enliven all five senses.

A full day immersed in transcendent serenity leaves guests wholly rejuvenated, as well as grateful to partake in the rituals Tribal members have revered for centuries. Here’s our guide to optimizing every visit.