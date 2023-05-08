A Wild Night at the Zoobilee Gala

Guests dressed to im-purr-ess at this annual fundraising event at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

Susan Stein Social Scene

Suzan and Bill Appel.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Zoobilee Gala with an evening that put a spotlight on the beauty and the importance of the zoo.

Nearly 500 supporters, mostly dressed in animal prints, sipped cocktails and were entertained by a beautiful light show that combined neon and nature with animated human flowers, stilted giraffes, and a cast of lively lemurs that interacted with guests. A few of the zoo’s full-time inhabitants emerged from their natural habitats to meet and entertain the crowd.

It all led to a magnificently lit transparent tent, where guests enjoyed a three-course gourmet dinner, a rousing and successful “Raise the Paddle,” and a performance by the Supreme Reflections that lured guests to a wild time on the dance floor. 

Image
 Jan Harnik and Suz Hunt.
Image

Larry and Patty Spicer.

Image

Mark Glassman and JoAnn McGrath. 

Image
Dick and Mary Lou Solomon with Allen Monroe and Brucie the owl.