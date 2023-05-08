A Wild Night at the Zoobilee Gala

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Zoobilee Gala with an evening that put a spotlight on the beauty and the importance of the zoo.

Nearly 500 supporters, mostly dressed in animal prints, sipped cocktails and were entertained by a beautiful light show that combined neon and nature with animated human flowers, stilted giraffes, and a cast of lively lemurs that interacted with guests. A few of the zoo’s full-time inhabitants emerged from their natural habitats to meet and entertain the crowd.

It all led to a magnificently lit transparent tent, where guests enjoyed a three-course gourmet dinner, a rousing and successful “Raise the Paddle,” and a performance by the Supreme Reflections that lured guests to a wild time on the dance floor.