About the Ocotillo Plant, Native to the Coachella Valley

The winter rains have come and gone, leaving in their wake a brilliant show of color across the wild desert and stirring a rush of wide-eyed Instagrammers into the spectacle. Even the driest, sandiest, and least inhabitable stretches burst to life — places like the Pinto Basin on the lesser-trafficked south side of Joshua Tree National Park, where this time of year, it’s almost impossible to find a parking space at the Ocotillo Patch.

Following the rains of January and February, the large, thorny, multistem ocotillos populating this nook of the park turn from gray to green and bloom with orangey-red bouquets that hang like bells. Here, they sprawl across an alluvial fan flanked by a pair of mountain ranges that sustain them with a double dose of moisture runoff.

“For nine or 10 months of the year, [the ocotillo] stands gaunt, leafless, seemingly lifeless,” author J. Smeaton Chase described in his 1919 travelogue, California Desert Trails. “And one strange feature is the suddenness with which, on the coming of the rains, it changes from dead, dry gray to living green. Small leaves appear as if by magic and feather the canes with vivid green. ... Then a flower-spike starts from the tip of each cane and bursts into a flame-like tongue a foot or so long made up of scores of tubular scarlet and yellow blossoms.”