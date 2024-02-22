Hike of the Month: Murray Canyon in Palm Springs

Streams and waterfalls distinguish this 3.7-mile, out-and-back trail at the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. In the first half-mile, the popular and moderately challenging route leads through sandy, open-desert terrain, slightly ascending toward the canyon, where a spectacular palm grove oasis with precious shade and streams awaits. The trail crosses over the cool water in several spots. Plan for wet feet and bring water. Admission to the Indian Canyons is $12 per person, with discounts for seniors, students, and kids. Military gets in free.