Oaxacan Eats Star on the Menu at Adobe Grill in La Quinta

Known for authentic Oaxacan cuisine and a colorful motif, this La Quinta Resort & Club restaurant appeals to an array of tastes with indoor and outdoor seating options plus an open-air plaza bar.
The dining area by the kitchen (complete with a cozy ﬁreplace) offers a lively ambiance where guests can watch chefs craft fresh tortillas and the rest of their meal. A front patio serves up the ultimate alfresco experience, inviting diners to relax with a libation while the sun dips behind the mountain. The vibe shifts at the top of the plaza, where margaritas ﬂow and the sound of music spills into the air from Adobe Grill’s secondary bar.
Mexico’s Oaxaca region is known for seafood, so you’ll ﬁnd more of that here than at your traditional Sonoran-style restaurant. The pork tamales are so tasty they’ve won awards; order them as a combo plate with the equally delicious chicken enchilada and chile relleno. A thoughtful curation of more than 100 types of tequila can be made into a dozen signature margaritas or bespoke cocktails. Locals love the Pepina Diablo, muddled with cucumber and jalapeño and shaken with freshly squeezed citrus juice.
Delicious drinks and savory dishes make Adobe a winner for date night or a weekend outing with a group, whether you’re just rolling out of your villa at the resort or visiting the property after a day exploring town.