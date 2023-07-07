Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage Hosts Fashion Show

Palm Springs Life scene editor and Fashion Week El Paseo director Susan Stein curated looks from eight El Paseo stores for a special luncheon and fashion show presented by The Auen Foundation at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in support of the Joslyn Center. Twenty local celebrities and philanthropists served as models, donning colorful spring ensembles from Chrissy’s on El Paseo, Connie Roberson, Grayse, Margaux on El Paseo, Rancho Relaxo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Summer Colony Living, and Tommy Bahama. Silent and live auctions raised funds for the Joslyn Center’s many programs. Honorees included Barry Kaufman and Margo Handelsman, both longtime Joslyn Center supporters.