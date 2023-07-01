Palm Springs Bar Reveals Secret Drink Menu

Long gone are the days of Prohibition, when underground bars and smuggled cocktails were de rigueur, but folks still line up in front of unmarked buildings and hidden wall panels to hit the latest hot speakeasy. Why? For the same reason we devour celebrity memoirs and are tempted to read our older siblings’ diaries — we love knowing secrets.

And now Coachella Valley visitors and residents have one more secret to get excited about: Lulu California Bistro’s new Cocktail Party, a hidden-in-plain-sight, dialed-up take on the already festive mood at Lulu.