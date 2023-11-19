Agua Caliente Cultural Museum Spotlights Native Artifacts and Crafts

Entering the new



Agua Caliente Cultural Museum feels like a welcoming embrace. You follow the curve of the building away from street noise and toward the sound of waterfalls bubbling under indigenous Washingtonia filifera palms along the Oasis Trail. Inside the lobby, shades of sand and sky contrast with rich umber and copper suggesting desert varnish, the patina formed on boulders over thousands of years. Sunlight moves across a terrazzo floor bearing the design of the logo of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and you have entered the Tribe’s cultural home.

The building makes a powerful statement about the Tribe’s vitality, strength, relevance, and endurance. It sits on one of the Coachella Valley’s most important historic pieces of land, the site of Séc-he, the sacred Hot Mineral Spring that has sustained the Tribe since time immemorial.

The Museum’s permanent exhibition weaves past and present, beginning with a map of Cahuilla territory overlaid with the boundaries and unique checkerboard pattern of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation. A traditional basket and olla, or ceramic pot, serve as touchstones of Tribal artistry and tradition, followed by a multichannel video montage showing the beauty of the land today.