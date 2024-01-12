Agua Caliente Cultural Museum Shares Tribe’s Culture and History

For the past several years, Reid D. Milanovich, tribal chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, spoke of the tribe’s cultural plaza as “one of the most important achievements in Agua Caliente history.”

The 5.8-acre campus, bisected by a trail of natural beauty inspired by the Indian and Tahquitz canyons, sits atop the ancient Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring in downtown Palm Springs that has sustained the tribe since time immemorial. Today, the spring water feeds The Spa at Séc-he, the fifth and by far the grandest of the spas that have stood on this sacred site — and one of two distinctive venues anchoring the new plaza.