Aluminaire House Joins the Palm Springs Art Museum

Resembling a futuristic “cutaway cube” or even a three-dimensional Mark Rothko painting, as Frey scholar Joseph Rosa suggests, Aluminaire had been christened the “Tin House,” the “Canned House,” and the “Zipper” by awestruck critics of the era from The New York Times, the New York Post, and other outlets. These cheeky epithets captured the essence of industry, mass production, regarded by visionaries like Frey’s mentor, fellow Swiss architect Le Corbusier, as a means of achieving modernism’s primary postwar motivation: affordable housing. Constructed from machined components like steel posts and corrugated sheathing, Aluminaire was intended as a socialism-inspired blueprint for alleviating the housing crisis in (war-ravaged) cities.

“Theoretically, Aluminaire could have been replicated en masse, which would have given more people the opportunity to live in better-designed homes,” says Los Angeles architect and Palm Springs Art Museum trustee Leo Marmol, who is overseeing Aluminaire’s installation. While the industrial company Alcoa donated the materials for the original exhibition house, the math for the would-be prefabrication of 10,000 or more Aluminaires bottom-lined at $3,200 each.

After The New York Times architecture critic Paul Goldberger declared the forsaken Aluminaire “among the pivotal works of modern architecture in America” in a column on March 8, 1987, students at New York Institute of Technology, where Schwarting and Campani taught architecture, painstakingly dismantled the structure. Aluminaire was then reconstructed to its original glory about 20 miles away at its third site, NYIT’s now-shuttered campus in Central Islip, where it remained until 2012. After the couple’s ill-fated attempt to permanently relocate Aluminaire to Sunnyside Gardens in Queens, Modernism Week board member Mark Davis and a crew of like-minded preservation advocates shepherded the once-again deconstructed domicile’s 2018 cross-country migration, via semi-truck, to Palm Springs, its fourth and final destination. “We should have been Plan A,” Davis says. “Frey’s life’s work is here.”

A singular advantage to having the alpha and omega of Frey’s career in one place is witnessing the evolution of his signature commitment to site-specific works. As a universal housing solution, Aluminaire, one of the architect’s earliest works, exists in contrast to his final residence, Frey House II (also owned by the museum), which is anchored to a deeply entrenched boulder on Mount San Jacinto.