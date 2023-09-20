Albert Frey Illustrations Show Brilliance Beyond Architecture

It helps to show up in a new town with a good line. Albert Frey showed up in Palm Springs in 1934 with mad ideas about buildings and a line for figure drawing that went back to Michelangelo. At 31, he had already contributed to architectural modernism in New York and shifted his focus toward a search for what he termed “a living architecture.” Writing to Le Corbusier, the towering figure of modernism who served as his mentor, Frey described the opportunity to practice the profession in “a magnificent, natural environment” where rustic style and Spanish colonial revival predominated: “Moreover, the sun, the pure air, and the simple forms of the desert create perfect conditions for architecture.”

Frey came from a cultured family in Zurich. His father, Albert Sr., wanted to be an architect but settled for running the family’s printing business and painting en plein air in his spare time. (One of his landscapes now hangs in Frey House II in Palm Springs.) Ida, Frey’s mother, was musically inclined.

After completing architectural training in 1924 at the Institute of Technology in Winterthur, Frey traveled to Italy to absorb the varied design styles and landmark buildings, which he documented in a sketchbook. Preserving the essence of structure and space, his sparse interpretations of St. Mark’s Square in Venice would have scandalized Canaletto; but a mission of modernism was to free the mind of the Renaissance.