Amy Poehler Explains Why We Still Love Lucy and Desi

You just don't keep working with people on different shows over and over again, if you don't enjoy each other's company. It just doesn't work that way. It certainly wouldn't work with Lucy, I think, so that was something. I don't know if I necessarily felt like I needed to correct it, but I just think in general, oftentimes the lens in which people tell the stories about two women working together is often their conflict. If a human being is doing their job right, you're going to have conflict. I just thought it was really fascinating that Vivian Vance and Lucille Ball kept working together, kept creating things together, and stayed friends until the end of their lives.

Lucie Arnaz made a lovely documentary about her parents in 1993 and yours is the perfect bookend. How did you approach it differently?

I didn't watch Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill's doc because I didn't want to ... It was such a personal experience for her. I wanted to approach this as a person who had not just watched a documentary about the subject at which I was about to make another. What was so great about working with Lucie was she was able to balance ... She does an incredible tight rope walk between daughter and guardian of the flame. She's really able to widen out and see what her parents meant to everybody. She's also able to just keep reminding us of the two people that were in that relationship, the two human beings. It's really an incredible feat.

We actually got to interview her in Palm Springs, and such an important part of Lucy and Desi's history is that geography. It was really very special to hear Lucie. I think that the process of making the documentary, she would speak to, helped her get to a place where she was able to really start to digest and just really process, I guess, what it was is like growing up.