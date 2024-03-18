An Inside Look at the LeonLeon Pop-Up Shop at Fashion Week El Paseo

The visitors went through the racks, examining the blouses and smoking jackets and jersey dresses and fine couture. The magic was the ability to feel the cotton and silk and other materials so carefully selected by Klaassen Bos that had delighted them on the runway the night before. Not everyone was there to buy, but they all wished they were.

The full process for the Conlins took about two hours, as Anne also tried on other things. But her heart was set on the two-piece. She loved the exquisite feel of the chiffon on her skin when she put it on in the dressing room. She saw in the mirror how it melded to her body, the sheer portions of the material revealing just the right pop of skin. She appreciated the steady attention from LeonLeon art director Tomas Brozek. The conversation with Klaasen Bos was particularly meaningful. He talked about the sensitivity of chiffon and its demand for personal attention.

“It’s such an expensive material and working with the fabric can be difficult,” Anne said. A former seamstress, she examined the stitching and other details involved in the handcrafted garment. She also liked the price point, noting it would be much higher at a Paris fashion event and elsewhere.