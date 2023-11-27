Anne Faith Nicholls Confronts the Male Gaze

Artist Anne Faith Nicholls has traveled the world studying masters like Salvador Dalí and Frida Kahlo. Much of her own work speaks to the female experience. Although she doesn’t consider herself “overtly political,” her work begs to differ.

Nicholls, who lives in Palm Springs, finds meaning in the #MeToo movement and draws deeply from her experiences as the daughter of a single mother who came up in the ’60s and ’70s and is now watching the rights she fought for being threatened once again.