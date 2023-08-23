Palm Springs Art Museum Exhibition Highlights Inland SoCal Artists

The sound of a passing train thunders through the Palm Springs Art Museum exhibition Mythopoetica: Symbols and Stories, drawing curious visitors toward the darkened gallery where Chris Sanchez’s “Night Freight” is busy stealing the show. His supply-chain symphony of LED light and projected video harmonizes on a 13-by-30-foot “canvas” of corrugated metal, engulfing viewers in sound and abstraction drawn from the artist’s life in Coachella.

Sanchez, aka Kas Infinite, is among 10 Inland Southern California artists in Mythopoetica who cleverly and often dramatically confront the region’s vast narratives, iconographies, and mythologies of the past, present, and future.

“Night Freight” encapsulates the sum of Sanchez’s influences — light and space, street, and Chicano art — and rounds out an exhibition featuring established and emerging artists tapping into the cultures and materials of the desert and border region.