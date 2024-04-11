Art Exhibitions to See Now in Greater Palm Springs

William Haines designed custom furnishings for Sunnylands.
PHOTO COURTESY SUNNYLANDS CENTER & GARDENS
Art lovers have a lot to celebrate this April, with an array of shows blossoming across Greater Palm Springs. From Asian antiquities to cutting-edge contemporary art, local museums and galleries appeal to a range of interests.
All Under Heaven
The ongoing exhibition All Under Heaven at the Museum of Ancient Wonders in Cathedral City showcases a collection of Asian antiquities spanning Earth, heaven, and the afterlife. It includes precious objects such as Ikebana baskets, bronze bangles, and teeth-baring Buddhist Temple guards. “It’s among the rarest of collections ever assembled in this region and the first time these objects have been gathered and curated into one exhibition,” says executive director and chief curator Alberto Acosta, noting all the objects were donated to the museum by Heather James Fine Art, Marlene and Bruce Canter, and Tim Walsh.
For a Love of His People: The Photography of Horace Poolaw
One of the first professional Native American photographers of the early 20th century, Oklahoma-born Horace Poolaw (Kiowa, 1906–1984) captured an intimate perspective of Indigenous culture on black-and-white film. This traveling exhibition of his work, on display through December at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in Palm Springs, “celebrates Poolaw’s subjects’ place in American life,” says Kate Anderson, director of public relations for the tribe. “Poolaw photographed friends, family, and numerous social events and activities over a 50-year period … often documenting Native people’s day-to-day lives in an era when this was not commonplace.”
Variations to a Theme: William Haines at Sunnylands
Concealed behind Sunnylands’ modernist façade, designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, a spirited mix of color, pattern, and patina springs forth — the vision of interior designer William Haines, whose bespoke furnishings and decorative style exuded opulent maximalism. In the 1930s, the silver-screen darling found his true calling as a decorator for the stars, from Joan Crawford to Carole Lombard.
Through June 2, this exhibition celebrates Haines’ mark on the 25,000-square-foot Rancho Mirage estate of Walter and Leonore Annenberg. “His work was unique and singular at a time in history when the midcentury aesthetic was everywhere,” notes design expert Patrick Dragonette. “To honor the past in many of his designs and yet to make them something new and different was one of his great gifts.”
Loretta Ayeroff: The Motel Series
In The Motel Series, on view through July 8 at Palm Springs Art Museum, photographer Loretta Ayeroff shares a selection of documentary images shot on Kodachrome 64 film in the early 1980s at motels in Desert Hot Springs. Devoid of people, the images depict an unromanticized life and a sense of absence: empty chairs, vacant walkways, and splashless pools.
For a Love of His People: The Photography of Horace Poolaw was organized by the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and curated by Tom Jones (Ho-chunk) and Nancy Marie Mithlo (Chiricahua Apache).
PHOTO BY JOEY JARECKI / AGUA CALIENTE BAND OF CAHUILLA INDIAN
Frey II exterior.
PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER
Albert Frey: Inventive Modernist
The preeminent architect of Palm Springs, Swiss-born Albert Frey pioneered the “desert modern” style, which embraces the harsh natural environment and the joie de vivre of indoor-outdoor living. Such iconic structures as the Tramway Gas Station, Frey House II, and the Aluminaire House reflect his simplistic style.
Through June 3, the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Center features “the most comprehensive and voluminous overview of Frey’s life and work to date anywhere in the world,” says Brad Dunning, the exhibition’s curator. Among myriad photographs and building models, some never previously displayed, 8 mm color films that Frey shot himself reveal homes and other projects while under construction or in their original form.
Super Bloom
In celebration of the fleeting explosion of brittlebush, lupine, and sand verbena from the Sonoran floor, Palm Springs gallery Desert Art Center presents 50 works from member artists during its second consecutive Super Bloom show, April 5–7, in the Terry Masters Gallery. The exhibition highlights diverse “interpretations of the exuberance of the desert in bloom,” says co-president Lisa Loudin. Expect to see everything from traditional paintings to abstract photography and AI.
Sharing an opening reception with Super Bloom on April 5, Desert Art Center’s bimonthly exhibition, Newest and Best Works, runs through June 2 in the main gallery, showcasing recent paintings, sculpture, plein air, and more from some 400 member artists, including 61 new recruits.