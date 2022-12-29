Art Opening: “Icons: Paintings by James Egan”

Soon, Egan began painting a portrait of Judy Garland and sent a photo of the work in progress to his children. “All three called me up, said, ‘Dad, this is fantastic.’ I was on a cloud.”

Motivated by his daughters and son and encouraged by his artist friend David Einstein, who encouraged him to “Make a mark every day,” Egan got a second wind and started painting his series of Icons, honoring people he admires, from entertainers, scientists, and athletes to local philanthropists, doctors, and friends.

“THIS WILL SURPRISE YOU: I am totally colorblind,” Egan deadpans. “So, I’m challenged with red and green.” In the Army, he was told that his level of colorblindness was perfect for reading aerial maps at night.

In his studio, Egan works around the impairment and the pneumonia. “If something doesn’t work out, I can say, ‘Hey, what do you expect? I am colorblind,’” he jokes, underplaying the exacting quality of his work. “It’s human nature: When you have a weakness, you keep working at it. I started to understand the importance of a color’s temperature. Not just the value, but the temperature: Is it warm or is it cool? Somehow, my head does it.”

