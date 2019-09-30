In the Name of Love

As the father of a young son with autism, musician Josh Heinz leveraged his local music connections to organize a grassroots concert that would increase awareness of the developmental disorder, cultivate a sense of community for parents like him, and support children like his son, Harrison. They drew a crowd, raged hard, passed around a donation bucket, and gave the proceeds to the Coachella Valley Autism Society.

In the 12 years since he staged his first Concert for Autism, Josh’s charity event has grown into a two-day extravaganza celebrating different music genres and championing neurodiversity. It also led to romance. “I wanted to channel my music into something for the community,” he says. “Love was the last thing I expected.”

In retrospect, it seems inevitable that Josh and his now-wife Linda Lemke Heinz, who also has a son with autism, would meet and make beautiful music together. The autism community in the desert is relatively small, so most parents know each other. In 2009, she and some friends attended a show by Josh’s band, Blasting Echo. There’s even a photo that was taken of them together that night, although the pair didn’t actually have a conversation.

Their paths crossed again months later at a support group meeting for parents of autistic children. It was held at Pump It Up, a now-defunct indoor play area in Indio, where the kids could engage in physical activity while adults talked and shared information. Linda and Josh’s sons are the same age and were in the same class at school.

“My son would talk about ‘Harrison, Harrison, Harrison,’ ” says Linda, who teaches voice, piano, and flute, focusing mostly on children with autism. A schoolteacher had mentioned to Linda that she should meet Josh, who’d been offered similar advice by his friends.

At the support group, Linda’s son, Christopher, immediately ran off with Harrison, leaving the two parents alone. “My mind connected the dots,” Josh recalls. “This is the woman I had heard so much about.”

Linda began helping out with the concert, and she and Josh have been together ever since. For the past decade, she’s served as the event’s co-organizer and even became Blasting Echo’s keyboardist. They have been married for five years and have five children in their blended family: Christopher, Harrison, Gillian and Katy (daughters from Linda’s previous relationship), and 5-year-old Jack, their child together.

• See our 2014 story and video on the band, Blasting Echo, featuring Josh Heinz.