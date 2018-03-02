Tis the season for spectating. Whether you’re courtside at the BNP Paribas Open or you’ve snagged a front-row spot at Fashion Week El Paseo, watching amazing athletes and flawless models killing it all day can be exhausting … and hunger-inducing. But if you’re not quite up for a full-fledged dinner, take your group to one of these down valley restaurants for a bite at the bar. Here are some dishes to dive into.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Palm Desert

Filet Wellington Bites

For a taste of steak without committing to a full cut, try these miniature beef Wellington bites, a whimsical play on the classic. Puff pastry rounds are baked with bacon duxelles, topped with thinly sliced filet mignon, and finished with a decadent béarnaise. sullivanssteakhouse.com

Lavender Bistro

La Quinta

Kobe Sliders

When you want a burger without the guilt of eating an entire burger, what do you do? Split some sliders, of course. These Kobe-based babies come with indulgent add-ons of Roquefort, caramelized onions, and bacon. lavenderbistro.com

AC3 restaurant + bar

Palm Desert

Lobster Mac ’N Cheese

The buzzy eatery inside Hotel Paseo serves a grown-up macaroni and cheese made with cone-shaped campanelle pasta and fresh Maine lobster. “We’re giving the dish a twist,” explains chef Andrew Copley. “It’s got a real smoky flavor and velvety texture.” Copley tops the mac with a breadcrumb crumble and hit of Tabasco before baking for a welcome hint of crunch and heat.

ac3palmdesert.com