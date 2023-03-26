Bebop Drummer Daniel “Big Black” Ray on Working With Dizzy Gillespie

With each step, Daniel “Big Black” Ray descended into a dream-like state. The young conga drummer approached the ticket booth in the basement of New York City’s famed Birdland jazz club and realized his life-shaping goal was within reach.

It was the early 1960s. Ray, who was born in Savannah, Georgia, had recently left his adopted hometown of Nassau, Bahamas, for the Big Apple, leaving behind much of what defined his adult life: the nightclub where he honed his natural talent into performance art and Ginger, the Bahamian wife with whom he would raise four children; she would join him in New York once he was settled.

Dizzy Gillespie was headlining Birdland that night, and Ray was determined to see him perform. He had ventured stateside with the intention of meeting and someday playing with the celebrated trumpeter and bandleader.

Gillespie was an architect of bebop, a genre Ray loved. Also known as bop, bebop surfaced in the 1940s, integrating jazz, swing, fast tempos, adventurous improvisation, complex harmonies, chord progressions — and individual virtuosity. Ray considered it to be rooted in Shango, “the ultimate African deity of rhythms.”