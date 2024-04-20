Behind the Innovative Treatments of Dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts

A Stanford Medical School graduate who trained in three specialties of surgery, dermatology, and pathology, Dr. Wendy Roberts has earned the respect of her peers for three decades. Not only is she highly educated, but she is also approached by colleagues and patients who need dermatological support. Many dermatologists throughout Southern California refer their tough cases to Roberts, a former president of the California Dermatologic Society and a master of the second opinion.

“Having double-board certification in dermatology and dermatopathology gives me the extra experience needed to solve complex cases,” says Roberts. “My extensive training helps me translate what is seen on the skin to what is happening at a deeper level. I am a communicator and want everyone to feel encouraged to ask me questions, pick my brain, and let me assist in diagnoses.”