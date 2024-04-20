Behind the Innovative Treatments of Dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts

Dr. Wendy E. Roberts.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY GEORGE DUCHANNES
A Stanford Medical School graduate who trained in three specialties of surgery, dermatology, and pathology, Dr. Wendy Roberts has earned the respect of her peers for three decades. Not only is she highly educated, but she is also approached by colleagues and patients who need dermatological support. Many dermatologists throughout Southern California refer their tough cases to Roberts, a former president of the California Dermatologic Society and a master of the second opinion.
“Having double-board certification in dermatology and dermatopathology gives me the extra experience needed to solve complex cases,” says Roberts. “My extensive training helps me translate what is seen on the skin to what is happening at a deeper level. I am a communicator and want everyone to feel encouraged to ask me questions, pick my brain, and let me assist in diagnoses.”
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D., with her son, Jonah.
There are three areas in dermatology Roberts is passionate about: noninvasive skin cancer treatment; hair loss prevention, treatment, and aesthetic; and cosmetic age management for healthy, young-appearing skin.
Roberts was the first doctor in the Coachella Valley and second in Southern California to offer Image Guided Superficial Radiation Treatment (IG-SRT) as an alternative to Mohs surgery.
“Mohs surgery has been a great treatment for over 80 years, but I kept searching for a technology to avoid having to cut, scar, and disfigure my patients,” Roberts shares. “I knew the technology had to come, and it finally did with excellent science and safety data. I introduced my office to IG-SRT in March 2020. We can image every other organ, so why not skin? It just made sense to me.”
Since 2020, Roberts has spread the word about this nonsurgical treatment, winning a prestigious 2023 Silver Telly Award in the health category for “The Dr. Wendy Roberts Show “ which educates the public about this revolutionary skin cancer treatment.
“My patients have done excellent with absolutely no pain, scars, or recurrences,” says Roberts. “I feel proud introducing IG-SRT to the Coachella Valley with other dermatologists following in my footsteps to also offer this to their patients.
Dr. Wendy E. Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.
