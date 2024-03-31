How to Combat Dry Skin in the Coachella Valley’s Desert Climate

While the sunny desert climate is undoubtedly part of the Coachella Valley's appeal, it can also do a number on your skin. Cue the dryness, itchiness, and premature aging.
Plants have developed their own antidotes to combat the elements, making them a good place to turn for a cure. The Body Deli, a local purveyor of fresh “superfood” skincare, repairs parched skin with the date palm fruit. The Phoenix Lift Collection, which includes an oil, a cleanser, and an eye cream, incorporates the brand’s patented Phoenix dactylifera date palm extract.
“The formula is entirely plant-based and designed to help lift, firm, and hydrate the skin,” owner Ashley Skarin says. “People want to know where the products they use are sourced. We love being able to utilize local ingredients. Knowing that dates are part of the valley’s history, well, we love that too.”
The fight against dryness and aging requires a great serum. Devotees of SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic get their fix at SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Palm Desert. “C E Ferulic is an antioxidant you apply in the morning, and it protects against free radicals — pollutants that age the skin,” says managing partner Marisa Rivera. “I like to think the serum acts like a protective shield. The ferulic acid helps with inflammation, and it’s got hydrating vitamin E in it as well, so desert dwellers love it.”
In addition to products, the medical spa offers in-store skincare treatments, often on a walk-in basis. The Hydrafacial is among the most requested services. Fully customizable, it gently exfoliates and infuses the skin with vitamins, leaving it looking radiant, nourished, and well hydrated.
In addition to being a cook’s best friend, olive oil is one of the world’s oldest beauty secrets. Part-time Joshua Tree residents Jay and Alison Carroll founded the brand Wonder Valley a decade ago. Originally focused on crafting and selling edible varieties of California olive oil, the couple now makes an olive oil–infused skincare line. “There’s more potency and efficacy in using an oil-based product compared to a cream or lotion whose first ingredient is most likely going to be water,” Alison says. “If you’re purely thinking about hydration and skin-softening properties, oil will always win in terms of delivering the most impact.”
Derived from olives cultivated in California and harvested early, when there’s a higher concentration of antioxidants present, several product formulations also include jojoba and rosehip, which lighten the molecular density of the oil.
“The serum, in particular, addresses many aging skin concerns, helping to improve tone and elasticity,” Alison says. Those new to the idea of olive oil–based skincare might want to try the Little Wonders set, which introduces bestselling essentials from the skincare line in beautiful, reusable glass vials.
As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. When it comes to protection from the desert climes, make regular skincare services part of your routine and turn to hydrating, vitamin- and antioxidant-rich products for relief.