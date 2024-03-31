How to Combat Dry Skin in the Coachella Valley’s Desert Climate

While the sunny desert climate is undoubtedly part of the Coachella Valley's appeal, it can also do a number on your skin. Cue the dryness, itchiness, and premature aging.

Plants have developed their own antidotes to combat the elements, making them a good place to turn for a cure. The Body Deli, a local purveyor of fresh “superfood” skincare, repairs parched skin with the date palm fruit. The Phoenix Lift Collection, which includes an oil, a cleanser, and an eye cream, incorporates the brand’s patented Phoenix dactylifera date palm extract.

“The formula is entirely plant-based and designed to help lift, firm, and hydrate the skin,” owner Ashley Skarin says. “People want to know where the products they use are sourced. We love being able to utilize local ingredients. Knowing that dates are part of the valley’s history, well, we love that too.”

The fight against dryness and aging requires a great serum. Devotees of SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic get their fix at SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Palm Desert. “C E Ferulic is an antioxidant you apply in the morning, and it protects against free radicals — pollutants that age the skin,” says managing partner Marisa Rivera. “I like to think the serum acts like a protective shield. The ferulic acid helps with inflammation, and it’s got hydrating vitamin E in it as well, so desert dwellers love it.”