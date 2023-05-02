Best Mexican Food in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Las Casuelas Terraza: A Palm Springs favorite since 1979, this family-owned restaurant serves sizzling fajitas, sweet corn tamales, and fresh guacamole on colorful talavera-tiled tables. Plus, they pour 100 varieties of tequila.

Cathedral City

La Tablita: Enjoy beautiful artwork and a lively atmosphere at La Tablita, a Mexican haunt boasting craft cocktails and creamy guacamole enchiladas.

Rancho Mirage

Las Casuelas Nuevas: Sister restaurant of Las Casuelas Terraza in Palm Springs, this location celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The family remains dedicated to cooking traditional, homestyle recipes carried down by generations.

Palm Desert

Fresh Agave: A small cantina offering both traditional and modernized Mexican fare, Fresh Agave is well-known for its signature margaritas. Owner Rigo Garcia has been working in Coachella Valley restaurants for some 20 years, and his top-notch dishes prove it.

Indian Wells

Don Diego’s: Serving the Coachella Valley for more than 35 years, Don Diego’s has tasty tacos and margaritas and never skimps on size when it comes to burritos.

Indio

El Mexicali Café: Customers rave about the happy hour Mexicali-style beer tower and chavelas, but they stay for the ceviche, soups, and flavorful seafood dishes.

La Quinta

Casa Mendoza: Located in Old Town La Quinta, the restaurant pairs gorgeous views of the Santa Rosa Mountains with margaritas, served by the glass or pitcher, and scratch-made meals from breakfast to dessert.

Coachella

Café 54: With flavorful fare like fried and stuffed jalapeño poppers and fire-roasted corn ribs, Café 54 at Augustine Casino is an expert in Mexican-inspired comfort food.