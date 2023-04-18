The Best Bars in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Blackbook Palm Springs: Blackbook prides itself on serving no-fuss cocktails without the wait. Mixed drinks with cheeky monikers like “Joshua Treason” and “Queen of the Desert” are perfect themed pick-me-ups after a day exploring Palm Springs.

Cathedral City

The Roost: Happy hour is never dull at this downtown Cathedral City hangout, where lively libations pair with even livelier karaoke, disco, cabaret, and drag shows. It’s always a night to remember at The Roost.

Rancho Mirage

Yard House: This chain restaurant at The River at Rancho Mirage beckons bar flies with its wide selection of beers, from Colorado IPAs to locally made pale ales, and plentiful TVs to watch your favorite game.

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: The half-bottle wine selection at Stuft makes it a great place for gatherings. Whether you’re meeting someone for happy hour or partying late into the night with friends, this pizza joint promises to deliver excellent drinks.

Indian Wells

The Nest: Featuring live music by Kevin Henry, The Nest is a happenin’ haunt serving seafood, steak, and Mediterranean selections accompanied by a beer and wine list. After dinner, there’s often a line of people snaking out the door, eager to get in and dance the night away.

Indio

Tack Room Tavern: At the Empire Polo Club, the equestrian-themed Tack Room Tavern features an expansive patio and a menu of specialty cocktails, served with a side of live music. For the talented mixologists on staff, balancing bitters and bourbon is an artform.

La Quinta

RD RNNR: A well-balanced menu of hops and rotating craft taps makes RD RNNR an easy choice for a night out. Locals also love the handcrafted cocktails made with farm-fresh fruits and top-shelf liquor.

Coachella

Ayily Bar: A true Mexicali margarita is a favorite here in the Coachella Valley, and this bar at Augustine Casino may have mastered the recipe. Mezcal cocktails are a must, but tropical drinks like piña coladas also please the crowds.