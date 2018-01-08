My wife Emily comes from a long line of Illinois farmers. They rose at 3:30 a.m. and worked until it was time to come in for a proper breakfast. While Grandpa waited for the eggs, bacon, pork chops, biscuits, pancakes, potatoes, and cornbread to arrive, he would eat an entire fruit pie. As an appetizer.

Though the expression “as American as apple pie” suggests pies are a domestic invention, they were widely enjoyed in the ancient world. Sweet pies were consumed during the reign of Ramses II (circa 1279 B.C.). The first written recipe for pie came from first-century Rome; it called for a mixture of goat cheese and honey, thus suggesting the Romans were responsible for cheesecake.

Evidently, the concept of a delicate, edible crust is a fairly recent addition to the evolution of the pie. In medieval England, the crust (possibly just a combination of flour and water) was called a coffyn, the purpose of which was simply to provide a baking receptacle for the sweet or savory concoction it contained. It was essentially inedible and probably discarded after it was well saturated. That’s not to say that pastry crusts as we know them did not exist several centuries ago, but refined flour was a luxury enjoyed by the wealthy, so a flaky Pillsbury-type base was not accessible to the masses.