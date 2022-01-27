Southern Comfort

Spend a moment studying — or, better yet, tasting — the vibrant, flavorful fare chef Betty Berrysmith cooks up at B’s Table, the home-cooked meal pickup service she runs from her house in La Quinta, and you’ll realize that she packs each seemingly familiar dish with unexpected elements — a mash-up of regional influences and twists on traditional specialties.

Berrysmith dubs it CaliSoul cuisine — soul food laced with local California produce, with a sprinkle of her Southern heritage and a dash of her Pacific Northwest upbringing.

Take, for example, the dish for which she’s best known: her glorious gumbo. Berrysmith’s mother and father, who hailed from Mississippi and Louisiana, respectively, would make their own version of the classic meat-and-seafood stew at home in Seattle, where they raised Berrysmith and her siblings.

“I remember standing by the side of the stove and looking into that pot of gumbo and watching and smelling,” she recounts. “I spent decades trying to duplicate that smell.