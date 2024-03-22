Betty Buckley Debuts “The Mayfly” at Palm Springs Cultural Center

New York actor Betty Buckley witnessed a miraculous moment while attending a Judy Collins concert at Café Carlyle in 2019 that curiously sparked her creativity. Amid the twang of the folk musician’s chords, a tiny golden creature danced in the air above Collins onstage, creating beautiful light patterns under the concert glow. That creature was a mayfly.

“The last chord that she played on the guitar, the little mayfly was suspended in space for a second, and then floated down like a little paper boat and landed in her hair,” Buckley says.

After witnessing the mayfly at the concert, a voice in her head kept whispering, “write my story, write my story.” When the Tony Award winner returned home to her ranch in Texas, another tiny golden creature buzzed by her head on the front porch while she was walking her dog late one night, further emphasizing that tiny voice’s big demands.

“I’m very touched by the natural universe and all the creatures that live on our planet,” she shares.

In awe of what she witnessed, Buckley crafted a story about that mayfly’s journey to the cabaret. “It’s been kind of divinely inspired, or there’s been a spirit to this that’s been very touching to me,” Buckley says. “I just kept following the next clue, and the next clues.”

A seven-minute-long animated short, The Mayfly debuts during the American Documentary and Animation Festival (AmDocs) on Sunday, March 24, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.