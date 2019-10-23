Twice as Nice

For over a decade, Big and Rich have blazed an indelible trail in modern country music, not simply by breaking the rules, but by setting them on fire. Beginning with their 2004 debut album, the triple-platinum Horse of a Different Color featuring the hit “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” Big Kenny Alphin and John Rich have captivated both country and rock fans with their sterling songcraft and high-energy live performances,

But there’s no such thing as a perfect partnership and no career is without a few bumps the road — even for one of the successful duos in music history. In a recent interview ahead of their Oct. 25 performance at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Rich opened up about their songwriting process, leaving a major record label, and why people will always be inspired to chase their “California” dreams.

Tell us about your early musical influences, both in country and rock ’n’ roll.

My earliest musical influence would have been my dad, who was a preacher and also a great singer and guitar player. He played guitar and sang in church, and taught me how to play the guitar when I was about 5 or 6 years old. He was my first influence, so a lot of gospel and music he listened to, which would have been Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Johnny Horton, and some of the other greats from the ’50s and ’60s in country music. And then when I became a teenager I started listening to more rock ’n’ roll stuff, for instance Back in Black. That AC/DC album was one of my favorite rock records. Aerosmith is one of my favorite rock bands… Tom Petty. So you know, when you combine with some old school country it makes for some interesting songwriting. And that’s how you wind up with songs like “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” and “Comin’ to Your City” — you can definitely hear the rock ’n’ roll blended in a way that hadn’t really been done before.

You first crossed paths with Big Kenny while you were in Lonestar. How did you know that he was someone you wanted to work with?

I left Lonestar after meeting Kenny in Nashville. A little bar in town where he was playing a set, Big Kenny music — which was not country, not rock, not folk or pop. It was just Big Kenny music. Really highly creative, energetic music. I found it to be extremely interesting, possibly someone that’d be fun to write with. Like this guy had no limits on what he would say and how a track could sound. Which to me was energizing, because at that point Lonestar was a pretty defined thing and whatever you wrote had to fit into that Lonestar equation. With Big Kenny, there really was no equation. Whatever felt good and sounded right, that’s what we went with.