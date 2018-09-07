If Turns 2 and 3 of the South Palm Circuit at the Thermal Club were on a public road, the posted speed limit might be 35 mph. We charge toward it at 115.

The tight right-hander leading into an even tighter, decreasing-radius right-hander joined a right kink that passes so quickly it has no number itself; the sequence technically could be considered three turns and encompasses 200 degrees of total directional change. Ordinary drivers in ordinary cars moving at ordinary speeds might steer three different times to get through it. But Adam Seaman, instructor lead at the BMW Performance Driving School at the Thermal Club, is no ordinary driver. And our Marina Bay Blue 2018 BMW M5 is no ordinary car.

The inebriating song of the M5’s 600-hp V-8 at full throttle has filled the cabin, and my body has been pressed into the seatback since Turn 1 before a hard stab of the powerful carbon ceramic brakes shifts most of its 4,370-pound weight from the rear wheels to the fronts and my body forward into the seatbelt. The fat front tires press into the asphalt, amplifying the effect of any steering wheel movements while lightening the load on the rears as if a Peterbilt-sized helium balloon were tied onto the trunk. We’re still well above legal highway speeds when Seaman tugs the wheel to the right, directing the nose starboard toward the apex while the rear end, now more under the influence of centripetal force than gravity, gradually breaks loose, rotating the car even more. Seaman jumps back on the gas and steers hard to the left, catching the M5’s rotation before we pirouette into the sand. We remain over-rotated by about 45–60 degrees — a classic drift angle — passing Turn 2’s apex cone within kissing distance of the right corner of the bumper.