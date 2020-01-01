Bob Anderson, hailed by everyone from Tony Bennett to People magazine as the world’s greatest singing impressionist, returns to the McCallum for the fourth time Feb. 14–15 with his award-winning, Broadway-bound FRANK. The Man. The Music. In this you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it performance, Anderson — in more than $80,000 of prosthetic makeup — leads a 32-piece orchestra playing original arrangements by Sinatra.

“I want the younger generation to leave their high-tech world behind and travel back to circa 1970 and Sinatra onstage at Caesar’s Circus Maximus Showroom,” Anderson says. “Frank was the hippest, coolest saloon singer that ever lived, and I rehearsed five days a week for a year to get every facial tic, every vocal nuance, all of his physicality as accurate as possible. This is the closest you’ll ever witness to seeing Sinatra live onstage.”

The night after Sinatra exits the building, Cole Porter and — wait for it — Madonna enter. Australian singer/piano man Michael Griffiths, who has been called “obscenely talented,” makes his second McCallum appearance Feb. 16. (Two years ago, he performed his tribute, Cole, here.) The striking tenor reincarnates Porter once again at 2 p.m., and then gives the Material Girl’s catalog a witty rethink with droll commentary while at the Steinway in In Vogue at 8 p.m.