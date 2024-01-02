Book Documents Native Artifacts Found in Palm Springs

In the heart of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation — near the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Tahquitz Canyon Way in downtown Palm Springs — is the ancient healing Hot Mineral Spring known as Séc-he. The sacred spring funnels 12,000-year-old water from a depth of 8,000 feet to the surface and has provided the Agua Caliente people with water for drinking, cooking, bathing, ceremony, and irrigation since time immemorial while also exerting a power to heal.

Although the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians honors Séc-he and its surrounding land through oral traditions that have been passed down for hundreds of generations, the ethnographic and archaeological record for this sacred site has remained sparse, with Tribal members and archaeologists being able to piece together only part of Séc-he’s story.