Bears Lay Bare

The filmmakers also had today’s youth in mind as an audience that could find the stories beneficial.

“What if a kid who has only had hetero-normative representation in Kentucky had no idea what it was like to be in a gay, loving relationship because their only examples were based on stereotypes,” Rose adds. “There’s much more to it than that and much more to explore with what happens after you get the guy.”

It’s a powerful discernment and one that the filmmakers managed to effectively pull off: That after the initial allure of dating may come commitment. In some cases there may be 30-40 years of real-life to deal with –everything from finances to marriage counseling to cancer to immigration issues, and many other real-life events.

So far the buzz has been good on Cohibernation, which premiered at the Vermont Bear Film Festival last year.

“I noticed people coming out of the film and saying, ‘Oh, it’s normal,” Griffith says. “I know that’s a loaded word, but while a lot of gay works makes sense – gay as the dramatic engine or the problem – for a lot of people and most of the people we know, the issue in life and relationship isn’t about being gay. It’s about this other stuff we explored: People from different cultures and countries, dealing with depression, dealing with children.

“Those are all very relatable things that we deal with as whole gay people,” he adds. “All of our stuff in relationships isn’t necessarily that we’re gay.”

