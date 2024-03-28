Brittany Howard Discusses New Album Ahead of Coachella Performance

How long does it take you to write a song?

Oh, sometimes it’s five minutes, and sometimes it’s years.

Thelma the Unicorn premieres on Netflix next month. You’ve made cameos on screen before as yourself but never as a character. You’re voicing the lead, Thelma. Why’d you want to explore something new like this?

Well, I feel like life should be experienced. This opportunity came along, and it was so different from anything I’ve ever done. It was fascinating to me — the world of animation, voice acting, working with actors of this caliber, and the comedy being in it. Jared Hess was the director of Napoleon Dynamite, which I loved when I was growing up. And honestly, the movie is super funny. I was impressed by everybody I was working with. I was like, “If I’m going to do this, I want this crew, this group, this director, these actors to be my first time doing this.” It felt right, and I had a blast.

Are you going to continue down the TV/film path?

I’m definitely going to explore opportunities that pique my interest. I enjoyed acting, and acting is hard. I took a crash course getting into it, and it has really taught me how to feel my emotions because not only do you have to feel them on the spot, you have to exert them and make someone believe it. I thought voice acting was going to be easier. It is not easier. You’re still acting. You know what I’m saying?

The synopsis describes “a rare, pink and glitter-filled moment of fate that transforms Thelma, the small-time pony into a unicorn.” Is Brittany Howard a unicorn?

Am I a unicorn? [She pauses to consider her answer.] I am a unicorn. I am a unicorn on this earth. Yes, there’s very little of us.

In your musical career, what has been that rare, pink and glitter-filled moment for you?

I have had so many moments in this music career happen to me that I thought would never happen to someone like me coming from where I come from. I could not even talk about one. It was one after the other, after the other, after the other. And the fact that I can put out an album like this in 2024 and still have people sitting down and discussing musical choices and why this tonality is like that, what this lyric means, why is the album cover like this? Why is the album named this? It’s kind of incredible to me in and of itself. I can look around me with awareness and see everything’s changing, and it just means a lot to me to still be here and to still be appreciated as an artist.

Can you describe in a few words the overall message or feeling that you want listeners to take away from the album?

I would say blue, bedsheets, surrealism.

You’ve performed at Coachella once before with Alabama Shakes, and this year you’ll take the stage as a solo artist. What was the Coachella experience like for you?

Coachella is crazy because everybody comes to it. So as performers, we all do our best to present ourselves to not only to the audience, but to the world. That’s one of the festivals everybody in the world wants to see. Everybody can stream it, everybody can see it. So I feel like everybody’s, so to speak, putting on their best clothes and wanting to give their best performance and really represent themselves. That’s what I’ve always enjoyed about Coachella.

You’re from Alabama originally and live in Nashville now. What do you enjoy about being out in this area?

The desert attracts a lot of different types of people, and I’m a very curious person. I come out there, and the desert always has something new to offer. I was just there for a while, staying outside Joshua Tree in Twentynine Palms. I go there because I enjoy seeing the stars. It gets really dark out there at night. There’s actually some good food out in the desert, and there’s cool jewelry, and I like off-roading out there. It’s fun. I really enjoy that.

Let’s end it with your question — the album title. I’m sure everybody wants to know: What is the answer? What now?

What is the answer to the question, “What now?” No one’s ever asked me that. I would like to give the answer. [She pauses.] Stay tuned.