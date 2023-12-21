Buff Santa Spreads Good Cheer in Palm Springs for the Holidays

When you hear the name Santa Claus, you may think of the jolly old man with a big belly full of milk and cookies. But that’s not this Santa. Andy Farr is a professional “buff” Santa Claus.

Prior to moving to Palm Springs in 2021, Farr was living the retired life in Denver, Colorado. He first stepped into the red suit when the character actor that he and his neighborhood association hired for a holiday event canceled last-minute because he caught chickenpox. In a pinch, Farr took his place. “I did have a beard,” he says, letting out a predictably jolly laugh. “But let’s just say it was artificially tinted.”

Farr rushed to Target to buy an inexpensive Santa suit. And to his surprise, he returned with a budding new passion.