You can do a lot with 160 square feet — create a splashy poolside cabana, set up a sleek backyard guesthouse for the in-laws, even design an artist’s studio in the middle of the High Desert. The possibilities seem endless, and that’s part of the genius — and progressive mindset — behind the Buhaus, a shipping container-turned-tiny living unit designed by architect Douglas Burdge and builder Nate Garnero.

The name, which combines Malibu and Bauhaus, captures the dwelling’s clean-line, function-over-form aesthetic (a nod to the 20th-century architectural movement) as well as its backstory. Malibu-based Burdge and Garnero were inspired to design a more fire- and heat-resistant structure after the 2018 Woolsey Fire that devastated much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“There were a lot of homes [during the fires] that had shipping containers they used for storage on their properties,” Burdge explains. “The containers didn’t burn down because of the steel, but everything in them did.”