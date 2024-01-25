Buy a New Home at Andalusia Country Club

With over 5,000 square feet of open-concept space, Andalusia Country Club Plan 402 packs every inch with luxurious details. A chef’s kitchen sits at the heart of this home that promises ample space for entertaining with multiple sitting areas, and formal and casual dining options. Butted-glass pocket doors not only blend indoor-outdoor desert living areas, but also maximize golf and desert views. A resortlike primary suite features pocket doors that lead to a private patio. In addition to two spacious guest rooms in the main house, a large casita offers another bedroom, a living room, and a kitchenette.

While designing your custom Plan 402, options include an outdoor fireplace and a full wet bar in the main home or casita — or both.

The gourmet kitchen has two islands — one that serves as both wet bar and breakfast bar — both with ample cabinetry and your choice of beautiful stone countertops. A walk-in pantry and SubZero Wolf stainless steel appliances make cooking easy. The design includes a refrigerator, built-in double-oven, six-burner and griddle stove, and hood. Build your custom dream backyard to overlook the Rees Jones Golf Course with a pool, a spa, a fire pit, water features, a built-in kitchen, or anything else to create your custom outdoor oasis retreat. Watch the virtual tour and video.