Buy a New Home at Andalusia Country Club

With over 5,000 square feet of open-concept space, Andalusia Country Club Plan 402 packs every inch with luxurious details. A chef’s kitchen sits at the heart of this home that promises ample space for entertaining with multiple sitting areas, and formal and casual dining options. Butted-glass pocket doors not only blend indoor-outdoor desert living areas, but also maximize golf and desert views. A resortlike primary suite features pocket doors that lead to a private patio. In addition to two spacious guest rooms in the main house, a large casita offers another bedroom, a living room, and a kitchenette.
While designing your custom Plan 402, options include an outdoor fireplace and a full wet bar in the main home or casita — or both.
The gourmet kitchen has two islands — one that serves as both wet bar and breakfast bar — both with ample cabinetry and your choice of beautiful stone countertops. A walk-in pantry and SubZero Wolf stainless steel appliances make cooking easy. The design includes a refrigerator, built-in double-oven, six-burner and griddle stove, and hood. Build your custom dream backyard to overlook the Rees Jones Golf Course with a pool, a spa, a fire pit, water features, a built-in kitchen, or anything else to create your custom outdoor oasis retreat. Watch the virtual tour and video.
Surrounded by the stunning views of the Santa Rosa and Coral Mountains, Andalusia Country Club is a country club resort community in La Quinta. Members of this private club delight in the Rees Jones Golf Course and an unsurpassed array of club dining, fitness, and wellness amenities including Tapas Restaurant, the resort pool, event lawn, two dog parks, a walking trail, and tennis and pickleball courts. Each home includes a sports club membership for homeowners to enjoy the country club’s amenities, including social and recreational events, except for golf. Golfers can join as a golf member to play the Rees Jones Golf Course and to relax or dine at the Golf Clubhouse, which has ladies’ and men’s lounges and locker rooms. Learn more about available homes and homesites, memberships, and more at andalusiacc.com.