Midcentury-Inspired Home for Sale in Palm Springs

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath midcentury-inspired home offers unobstructed mountain views, a large pool and spa area, a modern chef’s kitchen, and so much more.
All four bedrooms of the 2016 build offer luxurious en suite living. At 2,411-square-feet, the home features plentiful amenities including custom-built closet cabinets, a stylish powder room, and seamless indoor-outdoor living overlooking the heated pool and hot tub area.
Situated on a 8,276-square-foot lot, there is ample room for lounging and entertaining on the covered patio year-round. A large chef’s kitchen creates a focal point in the open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, quartz counters, and a stylish breakfast bar.
A short distance from Demuth Park — Palm Springs’ largest public park, with a community center, a fitness center, and a dog park — the home is also close to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment options and is a short drive to the airport. A three-car garage rounds out the many offerings of this modern home on South Orange Avenue, offered at $1,749,000.
This home is listed with OMNI Real Estate Group, Bennion Deville Homes. For more on this stunning home and other Bennion Deville Homes listings, visit BDHomes.com/Our-Listings.