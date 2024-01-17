Midcentury-Inspired Home for Sale in Palm Springs

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath midcentury-inspired home offers unobstructed mountain views, a large pool and spa area, a modern chef’s kitchen, and so much more.

All four bedrooms of the 2016 build offer luxurious en suite living. At 2,411-square-feet, the home features plentiful amenities including custom-built closet cabinets, a stylish powder room, and seamless indoor-outdoor living overlooking the heated pool and hot tub area.