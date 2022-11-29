All the Buzz

How did the arena partnership and team sponsorship come about?

When we were presented with the opportunity, we jumped on it. The relationship is twofold: It gives us an opportunity to showcase our product, as thousands of people will go through that building every month to enjoy our cocktails. More importantly, it’s such a great place here in our community to give back, because there are so many events planned that are community-oriented, so we can reach out and hopefully make a difference.

It must be exciting to have your own branded bar in the arena.

That is probably the thing we are most proud of. Our full line of cocktails will be served, and it’ll be the only bar in the facility where you can see down to the floor. We think it’s going to become a gathering place, not just because of the products, but because of its location and the view.

What do you enjoy most about living in the desert?

Foremost, the weather is spectacular, but beyond the weather, it’s the lifestyle. We have a small-town feel, where you get to know everybody; yet we have the amenities of a larger city. I’ve got two teenage daughters, and to feel comfortable when they go out, that is a good place to be. We are so unusual to any other place in the world.

