4 Reasons to Hike the Cactus Spring Trail

You would be forgiven for thinking the Coachella Valley really only has one “season”, the six months when snowbirds flock to the desert for sun and fun (and crowded roads and restaurants).

The other six months? Too hot to even mention by name. From a distance, it can feel like we’re missing out on the range of the four seasons: the temperature changes, but the mountains stay the same.

And yet, like so much of the desert, there is more there than meets the eye while speeding by on the freeway. On foot, there are surprises waiting for those who take the time to search them out. I’ve been hiking trails in and around the Coachella Valley for more than 30 years, starting out in a backpack carrier on my parent’s shoulders, from palm to pines, cactus to clouds, and just about everywhere in between.

To this day, I’m still amazed by the wonders found hiding in the desert around each bend of the trail and canyon wall: springs crowded with lush ferns, plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth, and the signs of those that have hiked these trails before us for untold decades and centuries.

