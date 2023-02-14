Dates Are Great!

From date shakes to savory varieties wrapped with bacon, you’ll find the Coachella Valley’s favorite fruit on most restaurant menus in town. The powerhouse ingredient — a product of palm trees that were imported to the area from the Middle East in the late 19th century — is our region’s top agricultural crop. They’re not only delicious but good for you, too. So sample some regional cuisine next time you dine out: order a dish with dates.

A Tasty Source of Fiber

Looking for a quick way to boost your fiber intake? Like most plant-based foods, dates contain soluble and insoluble fibers. The former dissolves in water and aids in reducing cholesterol absorption, helping to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. The latter helps you feel full and satiated. So toss a few dates in your smoothie, chop them up in your salad, or just enjoy a small handful as a snack.

Healthy for Your Heart

Studies have shown that date polyphenols (the antioxidant in fruits and vegetables that gives them their color) can help to improve triglyceride and cholesterol levels for a heart-healthy diet. According to research published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, eating seven dates per day — or about ½ cup — can improve your levels in 30 days.

A Boost of B Vitamins

The ultimate source of natural energy, vitamin B converts fats and carbohydrates into the necessary fuel our bodies need to power through all kinds of projects. Nutrient-packed dates contain six essential B vitamins that should be consumed daily: thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and biotin. Additionally, dates contain necessary minerals including potassium, copper, magnesium, manganese, zinc, calcium, and iron.

IN THE KITCHEN

For simple and easy date recipes you can make at home, from creamy date shakes to infused barbecue sauce, visit datesaregreat.com.