Carefree Living Is at Its Best at Desert Island Country Club

Indulge in a resort-style lifestyle in this luxurious designer penthouse at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Every room of this exceptionally customized home in the sky offers panoramic mountain, lake, and golf course views.
The spacious interior includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a great room, and a family/media room. The home was stripped to the bare bones and totally redone. Exterior sliding glass doors were replaced with Fleetwood dual-pane E glass. The bathrooms were outfitted in marble-look quartz counters and showers, and the main bathroom tub offers soothing built-in music with vibrating water. The modern toilet has a motion sensor. All Grohe and Phylrich lavatory sets, sheer heads, and faucets. The floors are 24-by-24–inch Italian porcelain tiles throughout.
The remote-controlled fireplace has terra cotta herringbone brick limestone surround. Updated ceilings accommodate new HVAC duct work, custom recessed lighting, lighting fixtures, and Sonos sound system in each room with individual sound controls. Custom electric blinds, whole house Pelican water filtration system with ultraviolet water conditioning.
Desert Island is a unique high-rise condominium community situated on a lush green 25-acre island, surrounded by a sparkling lake and an immaculate 18-hole championship golf course. Homeowners enjoy open park-like grounds with walking paths, fruit trees, benches, tennis and pickleball courts, heated swimming pools and spas, pedal boats, fishing, and 24-hour guard gate entry. Monthly HOA dues include most utilities, cable TV, and internet.