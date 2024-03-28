Carefree Living Is at Its Best at Desert Island Country Club

Indulge in a resort-style lifestyle in this luxurious designer penthouse at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Every room of this exceptionally customized home in the sky offers panoramic mountain, lake, and golf course views.

The spacious interior includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a great room, and a family/media room. The home was stripped to the bare bones and totally redone. Exterior sliding glass doors were replaced with Fleetwood dual-pane E glass. The bathrooms were outfitted in marble-look quartz counters and showers, and the main bathroom tub offers soothing built-in music with vibrating water. The modern toilet has a motion sensor. All Grohe and Phylrich lavatory sets, sheer heads, and faucets. The floors are 24-by-24–inch Italian porcelain tiles throughout.