BB Guns and Bacon-Blueberry Pie

There are certain things in musicals that become iconic. So integral to the central story, these elements are often synonymous with the shows themselves. It may be a prop or a set piece. A wig or even a hit-you-over-the-head metaphor. Musicals are not subtle! Sometimes, it’s just an isolated moment in a sweet love song or the jaw-dropping artistry of a major production number that becomes indelible.

Actually, that could be a fun game — pick a musical and quickly name the first thing that stands out in your memory: the chandelier in Phantom of the Opera, the Miss Saigon helicopter, the red curls and Sandy the dog in Annie, the big red boots in Kinky Boots, and the killer rabbits in Spamalot. How about those gold top hats in the finale from A Chorus Line? Or the neon Broadway signs in 42nd Street and a parody of those same signs in The Producers? And let’s not forget the heinous loaf of bread in Les Misérables that sent Jean Valjean to prison for 19 years. Play along with your fellow Broadway obsessives at your next party; the possibilities are endless.

All of which brings us to the McCallum Theatre 2019–2020 Broadway season. This year is a particularly exciting one because there are five musicals (A Christmas Story, The Musical, Waitress, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, and Chicago) , and one play (The Play That Goes Wrong) making their McCallum Theatre debut. Each conjures up instant images for those lucky enough to have seen them in New York or on the road.

