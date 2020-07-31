Silver Screen Sanctuary

Of her seven marriages, Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton was quoted as saying that actor Cary Grant was “the husband I loved the most”, according to a Washington Post article of her passing at age 66 in 1979.

Grant, who was married to his fifth wife Barbara Harris when he passed away at age 82 in 1986, equally spoke affectionately of Hutton, saying “The trouble wasn’t her. People just can’t disassociate her from her money, and they act like idiot around her.”

During their three-year marriage, the couple would often escape Hollywood by renting this house in Palm Springs from promoter Harry Hanbury, who developed the almost 2-acre parcel in 1934 well before the neighborhood became known as The Movie Colony. Located at 796 N. Via Miraleste, the 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival is now on the market listing at $4,500,000.

