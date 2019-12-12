Cathedral City: Rising Ever Higher

Home Sweet Home

Home building continues its upward trend in Cathedral City. Hot on the heels of The District at the Edge’s sold-out success comes another community from the same developer. Situated just adjacent, the new District East will feature 45 one- and two-story single family homes designed with an urban twist. Directly behind District East, Horizon Gardens Senior Living has begun building a new 140-unit development that will offer a continuum of care for those advancing in years. Meanwhile, D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder, is hard at work on Verano, a master-planned community near the corner of Landau and Verano Road that will feature 329 homes. In addition, the Cathedral City 25 development by GHA Companies offers new infill homes situated on generous lots within established neighborhoods to maximize livability and enjoyment.

Infiniti and Beyond

Cathedral City Auto Center continues to cement itself as the place for all things automotive. Last year, Infiniti joined the line-up of auto brands on offer in a space it shares with the Volvo dealership. This year, eyes are focused on Shottenkirk Desert Lexus Sales and Service Center as it rises out of the ground. In other good news, College of the Desert has pinpointed land next to the auto center where they will build their much-anticipated automotive technology training facility. Proximity to the auto center is prized since so many of the automotive program’s students find jobs there upon graduation. The training center will be something akin to a workforce incubator and create greater synergy between auto dealers and the college.

