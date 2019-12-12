Cathedral City: Rising Ever Higher

The anticipation is almost palpable in Cathedral City, as many of the projects initiated in recent years are taking shape. What were once mere glimmers of ideas are now meeting hammer and nail, mortar and brick. Cathedral City is watching its plans rise with the same awe typically reserved for balloon launches during its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival. It’s an exciting period of growth!
MAYOR:
John Aguilar
MAYOR Pro Tem:
Raymond Gregory
COUNCIL MEMBERS:
Mark Carnevale
Ernesto M. Gutierrez
Rita Lamb
YEAR INCORPORATED:
1981
WEBSITE:
discovercathedralcity.com
Arts and Entertainment
The hum of activity at the corner of Avenida Lalo Guerrero and Cathedral Canyon Drive is hard to miss. The City’s new $4.5 million-dollar amphitheater is rising out of the ground, and it promises to be a showstopper. Built on 2.5 acres adjacent to the parking garage, the development will feature an outdoor stage, restrooms, a concession stand, a children’s play area, and walking paths. With seating capacity for 2,900-plus people, the amphitheater park will serve as an ideal venue for many of the city’s events and festivals. Meanwhile, live theatre fans are lining up to see the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s (CVRep) stunning renovation of the former Desert Cinemas movie house. If record ticket sales thus far are any indication, CVRep’s new home with its smart lobby and state-of-the-art performing stage is a verified hit.
Anticipation continues to build as the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians prepare to break ground on a new gaming and entertainment development. Slated for 13 acres at the corner of Date Palm and East Palm Canyon Drives, its centerpiece will be a 65,000-square-foot casino complemented by restaurants, bars, and retail and mixed-use space. This thrilling new development will have a huge impact on the Downtown Arts and Entertainment District’s fast-rising scene.
Cathedral City is watching its plans rise with the same awe typically reserved for balloon launches.
Home Sweet Home
Home building continues its upward trend in Cathedral City. Hot on the heels of The District at the Edge’s sold-out success comes another community from the same developer. Situated just adjacent, the new District East will feature 45 one- and two-story single family homes designed with an urban twist. Directly behind District East, Horizon Gardens Senior Living has begun building a new 140-unit development that will offer a continuum of care for those advancing in years. Meanwhile, D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder, is hard at work on Verano, a master-planned community near the corner of Landau and Verano Road that will feature 329 homes. In addition, the Cathedral City 25 development by GHA Companies offers new infill homes situated on generous lots within established neighborhoods to maximize livability and enjoyment.
Infiniti and Beyond
Cathedral City Auto Center continues to cement itself as the place for all things automotive. Last year, Infiniti joined the line-up of auto brands on offer in a space it shares with the Volvo dealership. This year, eyes are focused on Shottenkirk Desert Lexus Sales and Service Center as it rises out of the ground. In other good news, College of the Desert has pinpointed land next to the auto center where they will build their much-anticipated automotive technology training facility. Proximity to the auto center is prized since so many of the automotive program’s students find jobs there upon graduation. The training center will be something akin to a workforce incubator and create greater synergy between auto dealers and the college.
• READ NEXT: View the Digital Version of Coachella Valley Vision.
With 14 dispensaries — including the 10,000-square-foot House of Lucidity — currently in business, Cathedral City’s cannabis industry is thriving.
Emerging Cannabis Industry
With three cannabis lounges, 14 dispensaries, 17 cultivation centers, 13 manufacturers, and one testing laboratory currently in business, one could say Cathedral City’s cannabis industry has moved beyond emerging and is now firmly in thriving territory. Many have watched the Sunniva project rise out of the ground on the south side of Ramon between Date Palm and Da Vall Drives. Sunniva Inc, a North American provider of medical cannabis products and services, expects to complete its nearly 350,000-square-foot high-tech facility this fall. The endeavor promises to produce as many as 125 good-paying jobs. Along the way to completion, Sunniva and other cannabis-related industry has resulted in more than $100 million worth of private infrastructure improvements being made in the city’s light industrial and planned community commercial zones. Building construction and HVAC upgrades have resulted in hundreds of construction and skilled trades jobs, providing a boost to the local economy.
• READ NEXT: Why is There a New Energy and Excitement in Coachella?
In addition to job creation that has led to almost record unemployment in the city, the cannabis industry continues to deliver solid tax revenue. This has enabled the city to add more public safety personnel, which in turn has contributed to a significant decrease in crime as well as increased fire safety. Constantly monitored and well-regulated, cannabis has been a real catalyst for growth and Cathedral City is proud to be a part of this thriving industry.
City on the Rise
Several festivals organized by the city each year never fail to delight residents and visitors alike. People flock to Taste of Jalisco, LGBT Days, Snow Fest, and Tejano Music, and they’ll undoubtedly converge on Big League Dreams Cathedral City’s newest entry — the world’s largest food truck rally in October. However, the event that tops most everyone’s list has to be the Hot Air Balloon Festival. Colorful and inspiring, the balloons are emblematic of Cathedral City’s current state. Watch this fair city’s dreams come to fruition. Watch Cathedral City rise!
Artist Kelsey Montague pays homage to the city’s beloved Hot Air Balloon Festival with this playful mural.
City Stats
POPULATION
Total Population: 54,453
Median Age: 37
INCOME
Average Household: $72,370
Bachelor’s Degree 13%
Graduate, Professional Degree 8%
EMPLOYMENT
HealthCare, Social Assistance 15%
Accommodation, Food Services 15%
Retail Trade 14%
Admin, Support, Waste Management Services 11%
Construction 8%
Educational Services 6%
Arts, Entertainment, Recreation 5%
Professional, Scientific, Tech Services 4%
Public administration 3%
Information 2%
Real Estate, Rental, Leasing 2%
Source: Esri