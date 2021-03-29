Wide  Open  Spaces

Desert X co-curator César García-Alvarez explains it's not always which installation you see during the site-specific art exhibit, but how you experience it. Here are his three tips.

Rock Out

“As you drive along Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs to take in Xaviera Simmons’ billboards (Because You Know Ultimately We Will Band A Militia), blast your favorite heavy metal playlist. The images may reveal more to you if you do.”