Charles Du Bois Home in Vista Las Palmas Gets a Vibrant Makeover

As I settle at last into the newly constructed poolside casita, surprised to be so comfortable in a chair fashioned from leather cord, the scale of the three-year project that homeowners Raymond Banks and Eric Erickson completed earlier this year begins to settle in, too.

The delicate cords wrapping around the chair’s metal frame are strong enough to support human weight, an artful detail I can’t ignore. Same for the thin bands of wood that bend in a fluid swoop around a linen lampshade in the corner, where it hovers over a conical walnut base.

Details.

When I turn to take in the mountain views across the pool, I am distracted by the delights in the foreground. Fringe trim on paneled umbrellas dances in the slightest breeze. Small white tiles on the circular raised spa wink with a hint of iridescence. Framing the marigold-colored outdoor kitchen by Hestan, a new set of spider-leg beams pitches high then angles down sharply to form a pergola. This modern shade structure nods to the 1960s as it shields a dining table and seating for 10.

Considering the home was designed to be a relaxed desert refuge for the Michigan couple, it emanates an exuberant Palm Springs energy.