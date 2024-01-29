Look Inside Midcentury Architect Albert Frey’s First Desert Home

In one sense, Albert Frey’s tiny Palm Springs bungalow wasn’t all that different from the Palace of Versailles. The architect who broadly established modernism in the desert broached the comparison himself in his lofty 1939 tract In Search of a Living Architecture. The château, he wrote, had been “organized into one general volume for the purpose of a desired psychological impression.”

Frey’s own house, built in 1940, fit the same description. With its rectangular shape, it too could be “grasped at once with no possibility of ambiguous interpretation.” There were differences, of course. The château encompasses 721,206 square feet. Built on a 16-by-20-foot pad, Frey House I, as it came to be known, measured 320 square feet, closer in size to Marie Antoinette’s cake plate. Yet it appeared larger because of wing walls and roof extensions that stretched off toward the horizon, a sort of architectural trompe l’oeil riff he picked up from Mies van der Rohe, designer of the Barcelona Pavilion of 1929. In all, it gave a twist to the saying, “A man’s home is his castle.”