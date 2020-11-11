What’s for Dinner?

Gabriel Woo

Chef, Sparrows Lodge and Holiday House, Palm Springs

“I like this simple recipe because it can be done fairly quickly and without using too many dishes. It’s a user-friendly dish that is sure to please for the holiday season. The recipe is delicious on its own, but also serves as a base so you can make it your own by adding capers or celery or spice. Yukon potatoes are in prime season during the fall, making them widely available.”

5 pounds Yukon potatoes, washed thoroughly and quartered

1 pound unsalted butter, cubed

3 lemons, juiced and zested

1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped

Kosher salt to taste

Place the cubed butter in a small sauce pan over low heat. Keep an eye on the butter as it turns from a yellow color to an amber hue. Stir it a few times throughout the process to ensure the butter solids do not scorch at the bottom. Do not skim the butter as it browns. It is done when the butter has a caramel-like odor, about 20 to 35 minutes. Remove from heat and strain. Be careful during this process since it will be very hot! Set aside.