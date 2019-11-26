It’s Better to Give Than to Break the Bank

You can win some of these gifts!
Let Palm Springs Life know what you love most about Coachella Valley during the holidays for a chance to win a few of these gifts. Tag #HappyPSLHolidays, and we’ll select the merriest answers from our followers on Instagram (@palmspringslife), Twitter (@palmspringslifemagazine), and Facebook (@palmspringslifemagazine).
1 Bloody Mary Mix, $9
The recipe for this zesty mixer from Placewares in Palm Springs was awarded the silver medal at the National Absolut Vodka Bloody Mary Search in 2012. placewares.com
2 Glen Hanson Coaster, $10
Go crazy with one of these whimsical Glen Hanson-designed coasters featuring the likes of Prince and The Golden Girls. Find them at Greetings in Palm Springs. sohopalmsprings.com
3 Mini Salvation Mountain, $10
You can’t take home a piece of Leonard Knight’s iconic spiritual monument Salvation Mountain, but Slab City artist Peter Passalacqua will sell you one-of-a-kind Lilliputian versions he creates using the same materials as the real thing.
4 Loofah Soap, $10
With divine flavors like Moroccan mint and coconut cream, scrub-a-dub-dub with a chunk of this hand-cut soap crafted from real natural loofahs by The Body Deli in Palm Desert and Palm Springs. bodydeli.com
5 Volvik Golf Balls, $10.50
Up someone’s game with a three-pack of Volvik golf balls from La Quinta Resort & Club Pro Shop. Vividly colored, they’ll make a standout gift for the golfer in your life. laquintaresort.com
6 Gourmet Almond Toffee, $15
Make your Secret Santa sweet. Brandini Toffee is made by hand in Rancho Mirage with simple but decadent ingredients. For a kick, try their salted pretzel rods. brandinitoffee.com
7 Luminary Lanterns, $12.99
Deck the halls (or the driveway) with a set of four water-activated LED candles that float inside these artsy reusable pouches from Kitchen Kitchen in Indian Wells. kitchenkitchen.com
8 Natural Stone Bracelets, $9.95–$14.95
Enlighten loved ones about the beauty and power of natural stone bracelets with this Secret Santa gift from Crystal Fantasy in Palm Springs. crystalfantasy.com
9 Cactus Candle, $10
These glittery finds from Trestle in Palm Desert will likely impress the prickliest person on your shopping list. The best part? They require no maintenance. trestlehome.com
10 Architectural Playing Cards, $10
Raise the ante with this deck featuring images of prominent midcentury properties. Assembled by the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation, they’re available at the Palm Springs Art Museum Store. psmuseum.org/shop
11 Ornament, $9.95
Orange you glad you visited Palm Springs? This one-of-a-kind ornament emblazoned with a mid-mod design from Just Fabulous will never let you or your Secret Santa recipient forget. bjustfabulous.com
12 Date Butter or Jam, $8.25
Sweeten the office gift exchange with a 10-ounce jar of date butter or 9-ounce jar of date jam from Shields Date Garden in Indio. It’ll spread the distinct taste and nutritional value of dates onto any treat. shieldsdategarden.com
13 Cherry Blossom Bowl, $5.45–$7.95
Spark joy with hand-painted ceramic bowls from Wabi Sabi Japan Living in Palm Springs. The flowery vessels are part of a tableware collection inspired by the shopkeepers’ yearly trips to Japan. wabisabijapanliving.com
14 Coffee, $14.95
Freshly roasted in Rancho Mirage, Koffi java will brighten Christmas — or any — morning. House blends are available at locations across Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage. kofficoffee.com
15 Old Fashioned Cocktail Glass, $8
Ignite a retro vibe with a 14-ounce rocks glass from Destination PSP in Palm Springs. Eight designs feature Alice Rovinsky’s cartoons originally published in Palm Springs Life in the 1960s and 1970s. destinationpsp.com