Food Court

Citi Taste of Tennis makes its triumphant return to the pro-tennis circuit, unveiling its mix of tennis and food in Indian Wells on March 7 just prior to the start of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

As a premier lifestyle event on the tennis tour for over 20 years, Citi Taste of Tennis offers foodies and tennis fans an evening of cuisine prepared by top local chefs and “served” by some of the world's top pro tennis players at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort.

The Indian Wells headliners include four-time Grand Slam champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport, as well as the award-winning chef duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s. At the event, guests can sample fine food, sip signature cocktails, and mingle with top professional tennis players.