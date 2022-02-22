Food Court

Anastasia Pavlychenkova, the Olympic gold medalist in tennis in 2020, assists Coachella Valley chef Engin Onural during the 2020 Citi Taste of Tennis in Indian Wells.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY CITI TASTE OF TENNIS
Citi Taste of Tennis makes its triumphant return to the pro-tennis circuit, unveiling its mix of tennis and food in Indian Wells on March 7 just prior to the start of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
As a premier lifestyle event on the tennis tour for over 20 years, Citi Taste of Tennis offers foodies and tennis fans an evening of cuisine prepared by top local chefs and “served” by some of the world's top pro tennis players at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort.
The Indian Wells headliners include four-time Grand Slam champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport, as well as the award-winning chef duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s. At the event, guests can sample fine food, sip signature cocktails, and mingle with top professional tennis players.
With a heightened focus this year on supporting local chefs and restaurants, Citi Taste of Tennis is putting the spotlight on a curated lineup including: Nestor Ruiz - LG’s Steakhouse; Hervé Glin - Parker at PGA West; Brandon Weimer - Brandini Toffee; Andie Hubka - Cork & Fork; Gladis Lizarraga - Wildest; Claudio Marfia - Il Corso; Phillip Caupain - Si Bon; and Eric LeClair - Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa.
Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy beats from DJ Mad Linx, as well as music from Voice Contestant and alt-indie singer/songwriter Jared Harper. Specialty Voss mocktails and cocktails will be served alongside a full-bar while guests participate in an interactive photo booth. In addition, cooking demonstrations will take place throughout the evening.
Tickets are $250 and include unlimited food and drink throughout the evening. Group discounts are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tasteoftennis.com and be sure to follow @tasteoftennis and #CitiTasteofTennis on social media for updates.
A portion of the proceeds raised at this year’s Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells will benefit the Harper for Kids, whose mission is to teach children important life skills that will empower them to achieve their personal best in life.
